Marcus Smart's Status For Celtics-Raptors Game

Marcus Smart is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

For the game, they will have one of their best players back in action, as Marcus Smart is not on the injury report.

Smart missed Sunday's win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

The Celtics won the game 103-92, and Jaylen Brown led the way with 34 points, ten rebounds and two assists.

Smart is one of the team's most important players and was the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year.

He comes into Monday night with averages of 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 21 games.

Right now, the Celtics are the best team in the entire NBA and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 19-5 record in their first 24 games, which has them 2.0 games ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2 and are 8-3 in 11 games played on the road.

As for the Raptors, they are 12-11 in 23 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers for the fifth seed in the east.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but a very impressive 9-2 in the 11 games they have hosted in Canada.

Last season, the Celtics made the NBA Finals, while the Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.