Marcus Smart's Latest Injury Status For Game 3

Marcus Smart will be listed as probable for Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are playing Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin.

The series tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games in Boston.

Marcus Smart did not play in Game 2, and on Friday the Celtics gave an update on the Defensive Player of The Year.

Update from the Celtics: "Coach Udoka says Marcus Smart’s quad is feeling much better today and he is “probable” for Game 3."

The Celtics had been rolling come into the series, because they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

The sweep was a big shock considering the fact that the Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Yet, the Bucks came into Boston last Saturday afternoon, and crushed the Celtics to take Game 1.

The Celtics did a good job of answering back in Game 2, so that they were not going on the road in an 0-2 hole.

Both games in the series have been won and lost by double-digits

