Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 3
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon, and for the game the Celtics will have one of their best players available and in the starting lineup.
Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart missed last game due to an injury, but he will be back for Game 3, which is huge news for the Celtics.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1, and has been one of the best battles of the entire playoffs.
The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets (led by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant) in the first-round, and the Bucks are the defending NBA Champions.
Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have been a contender for each of the last three seasons, but they have yet to make a run that ended them up as the NBA Champions (or even make the Finals).
The winner of the series will move on to face the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
