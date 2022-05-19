Skip to main content

BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Official Status For Game 2

Marcus Smart will play in Game 2 for the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are back in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have some very good news.  

Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 due to a foot injury, will be back in action for Game 2 and has been upgraded to available for the contest. 

The Celtics played without Smart and five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford in Game 1, and they ended up losing the game after falling apart in the third quarter.  

Both players will play on Thursday evening, so the Celtics will have some much needed reinforcements.   

They will want to avoid falling int an 0-2 hole before heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. 

They had a tough schedule entering the series, because the Heat had been resting for four days, while the Celtics had minimal rest due to the fact that their second-round series did not end until Sunday afternoon (Game 1 was on Tuesday night).  

BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Official Status For Game 2

