Massive Injury News About Derrick Rose

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that point guard Derrick Rose underwent surgery on his right ankle.

In the announcement, they stated that the 2011 MVP will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

The tweet from the Knicks said: "Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle today at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks."

Rose has been averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 26 games played and he started four times.

As for the team, they went 41-31 last season, and began this season 5-1.

However, they are just 14-17 in their first 31 games, and outside of the current playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

