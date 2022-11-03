Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.

"Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said.

The Nets play their next three games on the road, so he was asked by a reporter if he meant three games.

"I'm gonna say first two just for sure, just because of the back-to-back, and then will kind of assess and see where he is after that," Vaughn added.

The Nets will play on Friday night against the Washington Wizards and then on Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

They'll then play on Monday night in Texas against the Dallas Mavericks.

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets last season but did not play in a game for either team.

He is currently averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest in his first six games with the Nets (he's missed the last two games).

While he has been criticized for his lack of shooting, he is a very talented defender and playmaker.

If healthy, the former first-overall pick can be one of the best players in the league.

Before missing last season, he had made the NBA All-Star Game three times in a row.

The Nets are struggling in a huge way right now.

They are 2-6 in their first eight games of the season and recently moved on from head coach Steve Nash.