Massive News About Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center on Saturday evening in Illinois.

They come into the game with a 1-1 record after defeating the Miami Heat (first game) and losing to the Washington Wizards (second game).

In those first two games, they had been without Zach LaVine.

However, on Saturday they will have the two-time NBA All-Star guard back in the lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA (he will also not have a minutes limit).

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Zach LaVine (injury management) available to play Saturday."

LaVine is coming off having knee surgery over the offseason.

Last season, the former UCLA star averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

He also helped the Bulls finish as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, LaVine made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career.

They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games, but it was the first time that the franchise had made the playoffs since 2017.

With LaVine out, DeMar DeRozan has stepped up through the first two games averaging 34.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.5 assits per contest.

As for the Cavs, they are coming off a loss to the Toronto Raptors in their first game of the season.

Over the offseason, they made a massive trade to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Therefore, they are expected to be a top-six team in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they were the 8th seed, but lost in their two play-in tournament games.