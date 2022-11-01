Massive News About Zach LaVine For Tuesday’s Game

Skip to main content
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that he "is expected to play."
On Tuesday evening, the Chicago Bulls are in Brooklyn to take on the Nets at Barclays Center, but All-Star guard Zach LaVine is on the injury report listed as questionable. 

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that he "is expected to play".  

Charania: "Bulls star Zach LaVine, listed questionable, is expected to play tonight vs. Nets on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LaVine (averaging 22.3 PPG) would then sit Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets as he and the team manage his knee during early part of season."

Over the offseason, the two-time NBA All-Star had surgery on his knee.

He has played in four games so far this season and is averaging 22.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. 

In addition, he is shooting an impressive 46.4% from the three-point range.

The Bulls come into the game with a 3-4 record in their first seven games of the season, so they have not been off to a great start.

DeMar DeRozan is leading the team averaging 25.9 points per contest on 53.0% shooting from the field.

They are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

As for the Nets, they have had one of the worsts starts to the season out of anybody.

They come into the night 2-5 and just ended a four-game losing streak when they beat the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn on Monday night.

Kevin Durant has led the way for the Nets, averaging 32.6 points per contest on 52.4% shooting from the field. 

