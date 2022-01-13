Massive News Reported About Damian Lillard
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will undergo surgery on Thursday, and will be re-evaluated in six-eight weeks.
The report from Haynes can be read here on Yahoo!, and his tweets can be seen embedded below.
The surgery is for the abdomen injury that Lillard has been dealing with, and he had already missed the team's last five games.
On January 5, the Trail Blazers gave an update on Lillard, which can be read here (tweet below).
After making the Western Conference Finals in 2019, the Trail Blazers have been trending downwards; they lost in the first round in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs this season.
They are 16-24 in 40 games this season, and 4-6 in their last ten games.
