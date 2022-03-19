Skip to main content
Massive Report About James Wiseman's Injury Status

According to Anthony Slater and Michael Thomson of The Athletic, James Wiseman had a setback, and there is no timetable for his return to the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have been without 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman since April of last season, and on Saturday, Anthony Slater and Michael Thomson of The Athletic reported an update on the former Memphis star.     

The tweet from Slater can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below, and the story on The Athletic can be read here.   

Slater and Thomson reported that Wiseman suffered a setback, and there is no timetable for when he will return to the Warriors.  

Wiseman had played two games for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G-League) this season, and averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebound and 1.5 blocks per game. 

The Warriors are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-23 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season. 

