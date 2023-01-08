MASSIVE UPDATE: Anthony Edwards' Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Rockets Game

Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Texas to face off with the Houston Rockets.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available, as Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) available to play Sunday."

The former UGA star is averaging 23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.

The Timberwolves come into the night with a 19-21 record in 40 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Timberwolves are 7-12 in 19 games away from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the first round).

As for the Rockets, they have a 10-29 record in 39 games which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place).

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are 1-9 in their last ten games.

At home, the Rockets are 6-13 in 19 games hosted in Houston, Texas.

In November, the two teams faced off at the Target Center, and the Timberwolves won 129-117.

Edwards had 19 points, two rebounds and three assists.