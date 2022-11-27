Mavs And Bucks Injury Reports

On Sunday night, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

Reggie Bullock, Tyler Dorsey, Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright IV have all been ruled out for the Mavs.

The Bucks will be without Serge Ibaka, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.

Pat Connaughton has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs come into the night in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

They are 9-9 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

However, the west has been tight, so they are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns (who are the first seed).

On the road, the Mavs have struggled in a big way, with a 1-6 record in the seven games they have played outside of Dallas.

As for the Bucks, they are off to an excellent start to the 2022-23 season, with a 13-5 record in their first 18 games.

They are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics (the best team in the NBA) for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Bucks are 10-2 in the 12 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

Middleton made the All-Star Game last season and has not played in a game yet this season, which makes their start to the year even more impressive.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 5-5.