Mavs And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center on Saturday evening.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Mavs will be without Luka Doncic, Tyler Dorsey, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and McKinley Wright IV.

As for the Bulls, they will be without Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic.

Meanwhile, Dalen Terry has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs list starters as Dinwiddie, Hardy, Finney-Smith, Wood, Powell on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Saturday."

The Mavs come into the night after losing 106-105 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at home.

They will be without their best player (Doncic) against the Bulls, which will likely will be a challenge since he leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Right now, the Mavs are 13-12 in their first 25 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Bulls, this will be the front end of a back-to-back, as they will play the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Sunday evening.

They come into the matchup with the Mavs as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Through the first 24 games, the Bulls have gone 10-14, which has been a massive disappointment, considering they made the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017.