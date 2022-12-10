Mavs And Bulls Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs will be without Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Tyler Dorsey, Maxi Kleber and McKinley Wright IV.

Meanwhile, the bulls will be without Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic.

Dalen Terry and Javonte Green are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

On Friday night, the Mavs lost 106-105 to the Milwaukee Bucks at home, so this is the second night of a back-to-back.

Playing without Doncic will be tough because he is their best player and is averaging 32.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest on 50.1% shooting from the field.

The Mavs come into the night with a 13-12 record in their first 25 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have gone 3-8 in the 11 games they have played outside of Dallas.

As for the Bulls, they have been one of the most disappointing teams to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 10-14 in their first 24 games and the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have been solid at home, with a 6-5 record in 11 games in Chicago.

Last season, the Mavs made the Western Conference Finals, while the Bulls lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.