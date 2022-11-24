Mavs And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Mavs have ruled out Jaden Hardy, Tyler Dorsey and McKinley IV Wright and Maxi Kleber.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been upgraded to available.

As for the Celtics, they will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III.

Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Wednesday."

The Mavs come into the night as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record in 16 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and coming off a 98-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

On the road, they have struggled with a 1-4 record in the five games they have played away from Dallas.

As for the Celtics, they had been on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls 121-107 on Monday night.

Currently, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-4 record in 17 games.

At home, they have been fantastic, with a 6-1 record in the seven games they have played in Massachusetts.

Last season, both teams had deep playoff runs; the Celtics made the NBA Finals, while the Mavs made the Western Conference Finals.