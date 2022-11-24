Skip to main content

Mavs And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts.  

For the game, both teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Mavs have ruled out Jaden Hardy, Tyler Dorsey and McKinley IV Wright and Maxi Kleber. 

Spencer Dinwiddie has been upgraded to available. 

As for the Celtics, they will be without JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III.

Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to available. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Wednesday."

The Mavs come into the night as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record in 16 games. 

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and coming off a 98-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

On the road, they have struggled with a 1-4 record in the five games they have played away from Dallas. 

As for the Celtics, they had been on a nine-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls 121-107 on Monday night. 

Currently, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-4 record in 17 games. 

At home, they have been fantastic, with a 6-1 record in the seven games they have played in Massachusetts. 

Last season, both teams had deep playoff runs; the Celtics made the NBA Finals, while the Mavs made the Western Conference Finals. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here 

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here 

USATSI_17364931_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18010729_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Got Dunked On

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12840987_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17692304_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted At NBA Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18107425_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets' Final Injury Report And Available Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17674955_168388303_lowres (2)
Injuries

Khris Middleton Getting Closer To Return For Milwaukee Bucks

By Brett Siegel