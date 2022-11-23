Mavs And Celtics Injury Reports

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.

The Mavs will be without Jaden Hardy, Tyler Dorsey and McKinley IV Wright.

Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable and Maxi Kleber is doubtful.

As for the Celtics, they have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III.

Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

Tatum has been unbelievable to start the season, with averages of 30.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

He looks like he is going to be on his way to his fourth straight All-Star Game.

The Celtics come into the game with a 13-4 record in their first 17 games but are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (at the United Center).

They had been on a nine-game winning streak before the loss.

At home, the Celtics are 6-1 in the seven games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

As for the Mavs, they are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

In their most recent game, they lost to the Denver Nuggets at home but are still 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 1-4 in five games away from Dallas.

Luka Doncic has played like an MVP, with averages of 33.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest on 49.4% shooting from the field.