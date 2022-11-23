Skip to main content

Mavs And Celtics Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts on Wednesday night. 

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time. 

The Mavs will be without Jaden Hardy, Tyler Dorsey and McKinley IV Wright. 

Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable and Maxi Kleber is doubtful. 

As for the Celtics, they have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III. 

Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Tatum has been unbelievable to start the season, with averages of 30.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.  

He looks like he is going to be on his way to his fourth straight All-Star Game.  

The Celtics come into the game with a 13-4 record in their first 17 games but are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (at the United Center).  

They had been on a nine-game winning streak before the loss.  

At home, the Celtics are 6-1 in the seven games they have hosted in Massachusetts. 

As for the Mavs, they are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

In their most recent game, they lost to the Denver Nuggets at home but are still 6-4 in their last ten games. 

On the road, they are 1-4 in five games away from Dallas. 

Luka Doncic has played like an MVP, with averages of 33.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest on 49.4% shooting from the field. 

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here 

USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12603052_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Raptors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19396522_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19489507_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17858354_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Warriors Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17548905_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17579242_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17522709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Andre Hunter's Status For Kings-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17861426_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar