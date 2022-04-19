Skip to main content

Mavs And Jazz Release FINAL Injury Reports For Game 2

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Monday's contest.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 2 of their first-round series once again in Texas on Monday evening, and for the night the two teams have finalized their injury reports. 

The Mavs will once again be without their best player Luka Doncic, who is out due to a calf injury. 

They are already trailing 1-0, so another loss would send them down 2-0 and headed for two games on the road in Salt Lake City in a deep hole.    

Mavs And Jazz Release FINAL Injury Reports For Game 2

