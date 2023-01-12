The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: Patrick Beverley has been ruled out.

On Thursday evening, Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in California.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs have ruled out Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber.

Dwight Powell is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV.

Patrick Beverley is questionable, while LeBron James and Troy Brown Jr. are both probable.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams faced off in Texas on Christmas Day, and the Mavs won 124-115.

James had 38 points, while Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Coming into Thursday’s matchup, the Mavs are tied with the Sacramento Kings for the fourth seed in the Western Conference, with a 23-19 record in 42 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Mavs have gone 7-13 in the 20 games they have played away from Dallas, Texas.

As for the Lakers, they had a five-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the Denver Nuggets 122-109 on Monday night.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and they have gone 10-8 in 18 games hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Through 41 games, the Lakers are 19-22, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are only one game behind the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors (who are tied for the seventh seed).