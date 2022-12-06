Mavs And Nuggets Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs have ruled out Tyler Dorsey and McKinley Wright IV.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Michael Porter Jr. and Collin Gillespie.

Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Peyton Watson are all listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs come into the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak but only 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been sensational, with a 10-3 record in the 13 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic has been unbelievable, with averages of 33.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest.

As for the Nuggets, they are 14-9 in their first 23 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the west.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have been solid, with an 8-7 record in the 15 games they have played outside of Colorado.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons and is currently averaging 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest.

Last season, the Mavs made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, while the Nuggets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.