Mavs And Raptors Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Canada on Saturday evening.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

The Mavs have ruled out Tyler Dorsey, Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright IV.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is listed as probable.

As for the Raptors, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr. and Justin Champagnie have been ruled out.

Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the night, the Mavs are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 9-8 in 17 games played.

They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference but only 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

At home, they have been brilliant, with an 8-3 record in Dallas, but on the road, they are struggling in a big way.

In the six games they have played away from Dallas, they are an abysmal 1-5.

Over their last ten games, the Mavs are 5-5.

The Raptors come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-9 record in their first 18 games.

They are also struggling on the road (3-7 in ten games outside of Canada) but have been good at home with a 6-2 record in eight games.

In addition, the Raptors are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games played.

The Mavs made the Western Conference Finals last season, while the Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.