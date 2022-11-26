Skip to main content

Mavs And Raptors Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Canada on Saturday evening. 

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time. 

The Mavs have ruled out Tyler Dorsey, Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright IV. 

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is listed as probable. 

As for the Raptors, Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr. and Justin Champagnie have been ruled out. 

Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton are both listed as questionable. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Coming into the night, the Mavs are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 9-8 in 17 games played. 

They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference but only 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed. 

At home, they have been brilliant, with an 8-3 record in Dallas, but on the road, they are struggling in a big way. 

In the six games they have played away from Dallas, they are an abysmal 1-5. 

Over their last ten games, the Mavs are 5-5. 

The Raptors come into the night as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-9 record in their first 18 games. 

They are also struggling on the road (3-7 in ten games outside of Canada) but have been good at home with a 6-2 record in eight games. 

In addition, the Raptors are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games played. 

The Mavs made the Western Conference Finals last season, while the Raptors lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here 

USATSI_19336918_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Mavs And Raptors Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19382976_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19493907_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Steph Curry Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17268745_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets And Clippers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18421933_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19489314_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Nuggets-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19446923_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18117807_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16008950_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Clint Capela's Updated Injury Status For Hawks-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar