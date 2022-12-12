Mavs And Thunder Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Oklahoma.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Mavs will be without Davis Bertans, McKinley Wright IV and Josh Green.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is listed as questionable.

Tyler Dorsey and Luka Doncic have both been upgraded to available.

As for the Thunder, they have ruled out Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren, Lindy Waters III, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs will have Doncic (their best player) back in the lineup after he missed Saturday's blowout 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls due to a quad injury.

So far, the three-time NBA All-Star has played like a potential MVP, with averages of 32.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 24 games.

Through the first 26 games, the Mavs have gone 13-13, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 3-9 in 12 games on the road away from Dallas (they are 10-4 at home).

As for the Thunder, they are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the west.

Through 26 games, they have gone 11-15 but are a solid 6-5 in the 11 games they have hosted in Oklahoma.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.