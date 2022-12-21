Mavs And Timberwolves Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the second straight game.

The two teams played on Monday night, and the Timberwolves won 116-106 to win their third straight game.

Anthony Edwards had 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the victory.

Naz Reid also had an impressive 27 points and 13 rebounds in 40 minutes of playing time.

The Timberwolves were able to hold three-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic to 19 points on 5/17 shooting from the field (29%).

For Wednesday’s game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs have ruled out Tyler Dorsey, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and McKinley Wright IV.

Dwight Powell is listed as questionable.

As for the Timberwolves, they will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin.

Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs come into the game with a 15-16 record in 31 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Mavs are 3-11 in 14 games (they are 12-5 at home).

The Timberwolves are one spot ahead of the Mavs (ninth seed) with a 16-15 record in 31 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and have gone 9-7 in 16 games hosted at the Target Center.