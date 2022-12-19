Mavs Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Mavs have ruled out Tyler Dorsey, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, Maxi Kleber and McKinley Wright IV.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell are listed as questionable, while Luka Doncic and Davis Bertans have both been upgraded to available.

Doncic is the team's best player and he missed Saturday's 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.

On the season, the three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 33.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 27 games.

He is also shooting a solid 49.9% from the field.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs come into the night with a 15-15 record in their first 30 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 3-10 in 13 on the road.

Both the Mavs and Timberwolves are tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

The west has been close, so the two teams are only 4.5 games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves come into the night in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

They are 8-7 in 15 games at home and 5-5 in their last ten games.

On Sunday night, the Timberwolves put up an astonishing 150 points and beat the Chicago Bulls (150-126) at home.

D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards combined to have 65 points and 19 assists.