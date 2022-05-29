Massive Update To Heat-Celtics Injury Report

Max Strus said that he will play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Sunday night in Florida.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and for the game there has been a big update to the injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Max Strus, who is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, has said that he will play in the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but then the Celtics won two straight games to take a 3-2 lead.

In Game 6, the Heat won on the road to force a Game 7 on Friday night in Boston.

The winner of the Eastern Conference will head to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros for the title.

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in five games, and the series ended on Thursday night.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be played on Thursday evening.

