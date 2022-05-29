Massive Update To Heat-Celtics Injury Report
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and for the game there has been a big update to the injury report.
Max Strus, who is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, has said that he will play in the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA).
The Heat had a 2-1 lead in the series, but then the Celtics won two straight games to take a 3-2 lead.
In Game 6, the Heat won on the road to force a Game 7 on Friday night in Boston.
The winner of the Eastern Conference will head to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros for the title.
The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals in five games, and the series ended on Thursday night.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be played on Thursday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.