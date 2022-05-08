Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 4

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says that Ja Morant will likely miss Game 4 between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be back in San Francisco for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, they may be without their best player All-Star guard Ja Morant.

Heat coach Taylor Jenkins met with the media on Sunday, and relayed the news that Morant will likely miss the game.

Morant left the fourth quarter of Game 3 with the injury.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Warriors, so Game 4 is a massive game for the Grizzlies.

A loss sends them into a 3-1 deficit, while a win ties up the series at 2-2 and makes it a fresh three-game series.

The Grizzlies are a young team, but they made the playoffs last year and finished this season as the second seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

