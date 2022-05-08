Skip to main content

Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 4

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins says that Ja Morant will likely miss Game 4 between the Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be back in San Francisco for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.  

Unfortunately, they may be without their best player All-Star guard Ja Morant.  

Heat coach Taylor Jenkins met with the media on Sunday, and relayed the news that Morant will likely miss the game. 

Morant left the fourth quarter of Game 3 with the injury. 

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Warriors, so Game 4 is a massive game for the Grizzlies.  

A loss sends them into a 3-1 deficit, while a win ties up the series at 2-2 and makes it a fresh three-game series. 

The Grizzlies are a young team, but they made the playoffs last year and finished this season as the second seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_17903247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_18150077_168388303_lowres
News

Lil Wayne's Viral Tweet About Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17925854_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry And Tyler Herro's Latest Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17955654_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jae Crowder's Updated Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18227963_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Ja Morant's Injury

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17781440_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jae Crowder's Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17694601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Grizzlies-Warriors Game 3 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago