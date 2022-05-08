Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 4
The Memphis Grizzlies will be back in San Francisco for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.
Unfortunately, they may be without their best player All-Star guard Ja Morant.
Heat coach Taylor Jenkins met with the media on Sunday, and relayed the news that Morant will likely miss the game.
Morant left the fourth quarter of Game 3 with the injury.
The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Warriors, so Game 4 is a massive game for the Grizzlies.
A loss sends them into a 3-1 deficit, while a win ties up the series at 2-2 and makes it a fresh three-game series.
The Grizzlies are a young team, but they made the playoffs last year and finished this season as the second seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.