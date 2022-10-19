Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks

On Wednesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks in Tennessee for each team's first regular season game of the year.

For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time, and they have four players on the report.

Dillon Brooks is listed as doubtful (left thigh), while Danny Green (left knee), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot) and Ziarie Williams (right knee) have all been ruled out for the game.

NBA's official injury report

Brooks is coming off another solid season where he averaged 18.4 points per game and continues to be one of their best defenders.

As for Jackson Jr. is also one of the team's best players and averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest last season.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a very impressive year where they were the second seed in the Western Conference and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (in six games).

They have a borderline superstar in Ja Morant, and the rest of the roster is filled with excellent role players.

As for the Knicks, they come into the season after taking a big step backward during the 2021-22 season.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they were the 11th seed.

Therefore, they are an exciting team to follow heading into the 2022-23 season.

They could go either way (back to the draft lottery or back to the NBA Playoffs).