Injury Update Given On Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams

The Memphis Grizzlies have begun the 2022-23 NBA season with a 3-1 record and they have once again solidified themselves as one of the better teams in the Western Conference, but they will be without the services of one of their promising young players for the next few weeks.

Ziaire Williams, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has yet to play this year for the Grizzlies due to a right knee injury and the Grizzlies gave an update on his status Wednesday night, stating that Williams is dealing with soreness in his knee from patellar tendonitis and he is expected to make his season debut in four to six weeks.

GRIZZLIES PR: “Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams continues to experience right knee soreness stemming from patellar tendonitis. Further diagnostic testing supports a return to play protocol involving progressive loading and an expected return in 4-6 weeks.”

After a very solid rookie season in which he averaged 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor, Williams was expected to be a key weapon in the Grizzlies’ rotations to begin this 2022-23 season with veteran Kyle Anderson no longer with the team.

Not to mention, Williams would likely be seeing extended minutes right now if he was healthy due to Jaren Jackson Jr. being out due to offseason right foot surgery.

Between his length and athleticism, the Grizzlies are very excited to get Ziaire Williams back out on the floor in the near future, but a potential return before the end of November seems unlikely at this time, especially after their recent medical update.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, October 27 in Sacramento, giving them a chance to build on their early season success and possibly move to 4-1 on the year.

