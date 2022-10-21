Skip to main content
Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have released their injury reports for Friday's game.
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off Friday evening in Florida for each team's second game of the new season.

This is a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals when the Celtics beat the Heat in Game 7 back in May.

For the game, both teams have announced their initial injury reports. 

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Miami: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - OUT"

Heat: "#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Ömer Yurtseven (left ankle) have both been ruled out for tomorrow’s game."

The Celtics are coming off a win in their first game (at home) over James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.  

Despite Harden's 35 points, the Celtics won by a score of 126-117.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum also scored 35 points each, so it was a battle of the stars. 

As for the Heat, they are coming off a disappointing loss at home to the Chicago Bulls. 

The Bulls did not have Zach LaVine, but the Heat let DeMar DeRozan erupt for 37 points, winning the game by a score of 116-108. 

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points and eight rebounds. 

It will be interesting to see who wins this game because of how competitive the Eastern Conference Finals were between these two teams. 

After beating the Heat, the Celtics moved on to the NBA Finals, but they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

In 2020, the Heat beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals in six games. 

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Injury Reports

