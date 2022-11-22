Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Final Injury Report And Available Players

The Miami Heat are facing off with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Monday night.

For the game, they have a very long injury report. 

Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven have all been ruled out. 

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon have both been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Underdog NBA has relayed the full list of available players for the Heat on Monday night.  

Underdog NBA: "Heat players available Monday: Kyle Lowry Max Strus Caleb Martin Nikola Jovic Bam Adebayo Haywood Highsmith Jamal Cain Dewayne Dedmon Orlando Robinson 

The Heat come into the game after getting blown out in Ohio by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night (113-87). 

They are 7-10 through the first 17 games of the season, which is surprising considering they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

Right now, they are the 11th seed in the east and in the middle of a three-game losing streak. 

In addition, they have bene abysmal on the road, with a 1-6 record in seven games away from Miami.

They are facing off with a Timberwolves team that is going in the opposite direction.

After starting out slow, they are now in the middle of a three-game winning streak with an 8-8 record in their first 16 games.

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference and 4-5 in nine games played at home.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 (when they had Butler on the roster).

More on the Miami Heat can be read here 

USATSI_18165867_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273768_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status For Kings-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19482663_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17555299_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons And Nuggets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17427885_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17432380_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And 76ers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19182971_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Lakers-Suns Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19173194_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Nets-76ers Game On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17946762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar