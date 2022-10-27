Heat's Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Miami Heat are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at the Chase Center.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven have both been ruled out for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat enter the game on the second night of a back-to-back after crushing the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 119-98 on Wednesday evening in Oregon.

They are now 2-3 in their first five games played on the season.

The two wins came over the Toronto Raptors and Trail Blazers, and their two losses have come against the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics and Raptors.

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and made it all the way to the Conference Finals for the second time in four seasons.

Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is off to a solid start to the new season averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.

Even though they are off to a slow start, they will more than likely be a contender in the east.

As for the Warriors, they enter the evening with a 2-2 record in their first four games.

In their last game, they got blown out by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 134-105 in Arizona on Tuesday evening.

The Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight season when they beat the Boston Celtics (in six games) back in June.