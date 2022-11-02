Tyler Herro Leaves Heat-Warriors Game Early Tuesday Night With Eye Injury

The Miami Heat are playing hosts to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, but right before halftime, guard Tyler Herro suffered a left eye injury.

When battling for a rebound on a missed shot by the Warriors, Herro was swiped across the face/eye by Warriors' guard Moses Moody. Herro immediately fell to the ground in pain and had to be helped to the Heat's bench before immediately going back to the locker room.

Shortly after the injury occurred and right before halftime, the Heat revealed that Herro had suffered a left eye contusion and that was questionable to return.

Miami Heat: "INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro left tonight's game vs the Warriors with a left eye contusion, his return is questionable.

Herro was the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year and as a result of his stellar play a season ago, he has been ekevated to the starting lienup.

Heading into Tuesday's game, Tyler Herro was averaging 19.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

At the time of his departure against the Warriors, Herro had two points on 1-4 shooting, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block.

A key part of the Miami Heat's success, Tyler Herro's injury is definitely concerning right now for this team that has struggled early on this season.

Further updates about Herro's eye injury will be given by the Heat at some point during or shortly after Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

