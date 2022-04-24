Skip to main content

Michael Porter Jr. And Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Game 4

Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray remain ruled out for Game 4 on Sunday between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Colorado.   

For the game, they will remain without two of their best players (Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.). 

Neither have played in the series, which is a huge loss for the Nuggets. 

They are arguably the team's two best players after 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. 

The Nuggets are on the verge of elimination as they trail the series 0-3, which means that a loss on Sunday is the end of their 2021-22 NBA season.  

They are also in the middle of a seven-game playoff losing streak dating back to last season when they got swept by Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the second-round. 

This would be the second straight season of a playoff blunder for Jokic and the Nuggets. 

As for the Warriors, they are back to being one of the scariest teams in the NBA. 

They had not made the playoffs in the two seasons that Klay Thompson missed due to injury, and it's no surprise that now that he is back they are as dangerous as ever. 

