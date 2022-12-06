Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Mavs-Nuggets Game

Michael Porter Jr. is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Colorado.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as Michael Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the contest.

Underdog NBA: "Michael Porter Jr. (heel) ruled out for Tuesday."

The former 14th-overall pick is averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 16 games (he has missed the last six games).

In addition, he is shooting an impressive 46.6% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range.

If he can be healthy, he has the talent to be an All-Star one day.

As for the Nuggets, they come into the night with a 14-9 record in their first 23 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in back-to-back seasons, but the Nuggets have struggled to stay healthy over that period.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs after finishing as the sixth seed in the west.

The Nuggets are currently 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Mavs come into the night with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the west.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak but only 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Mavs are an impressive 10-3, while the Nuggets are 8-7 on the road.