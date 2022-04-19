Michael Porter Jr.'s Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

Michael Porter Jr. remains ruled out for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets are in San Francisco to play Game 2 against the Golden State Warriros on Monday evening, and for the contest they will remain without star forward Michael Porter Jr.

The former Missouri star has been out due to surgery for an extended period.

NBA's official injury report

The Nuggets trail the series 1-0 after losing the first one on Saturday evening.

They will look to grab a game on the road before they head home to Colorado for the next two contests.

