Michael Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 3 Against Warriors

Michael Porter Jr. remains ruled out for Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado for Game 3 on Thursday evening, but for the game the Nuggets will remain without their star froward Michael Porter Jr.

NBA's official injury report

The former Missouri star has been out for an extended period, while recovering from spine surgery.

The Nuggets are in an 0-2 hole in the series after losing the first two games on the road at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Related stories on NBA basketball