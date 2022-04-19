BREAKING: Mike Conley's Updated Injury Status In Jazz-Mavs Game
Mike Conley is available to return to Game 2 on Monday evening between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.
The Utah Jazz are playing Game 2 of their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Monday, and during the game Mike Conley headed to the locker room with an ankle injury.
However, the 2021 NBA All-Star point guard is available to return to the game, and has returned.
The Jazz have a 1-0 lead in the series after grabbing Game 1 on the road on Saturday afternoon.
The following two games will be played in Salt Lake City.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.