BREAKING: Mike Conley's Updated Injury Status In Jazz-Mavs Game

Mike Conley is available to return to Game 2 on Monday evening between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.

The Utah Jazz are playing Game 2 of their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Monday, and during the game Mike Conley headed to the locker room with an ankle injury. 

However, the 2021 NBA All-Star point guard is available to return to the game, and has returned. 

The Jazz have a 1-0 lead in the series after grabbing Game 1 on the road on Saturday afternoon. 

The following two games will be played in Salt Lake City. 

