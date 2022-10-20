Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they go on the road to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, they have announced their injury report, which has three players on it.

Pat Connaughton (right calf strain), Joe Ingles (left knee) and Khris Middleton (left wrist) have all been ruled out for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

Therefore, they will be without several key players when they go up against James Harden and the 76ers.

Middleton is coming off a season where he averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

He is arguably the second-best player on the team.

Earlier in the week, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that he would likely miss time.

Charania on Oct. 17: "Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week."

As for Connaughton, he is one of the team's best bench players and averaged 9.9 points per game last season.

The Bucks announced that he would likely miss three weeks with his injury.

These are two players that the Bucks will miss, so it will be interesting to see how they play without them.

The 76ers lost their first game of the season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday evening by a score of 126-117.