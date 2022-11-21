Pat Connaughton Injury Status For Blazers-Bucks Game On Monday

While All-Star wing Khris Middleton continues to work his way back from offseason wrist surgery, the Milwaukee Bucks will be getting a key piece of their rotation back on Monday night when the Portland Trail Blazers come to town.

Pat Connaughton, who has yet to play this season for the Bucks, should be ready to make his season debut on Monday night barring an unforeseen setback in warmups.

Now in his fifth season with the Bucks, eighth overall, Connaughton has made a name for himself in Milwaukee by being a key two-way talent on the wing. He was instrumental to the team’s success during the 2020-21 season, a year that ended in the Bucks capturing their first NBA title since 1971.

Having the ability to guard many positions and also shooting at least 37 percent from three-point range each of the last two seasons, Connaughton is another key secondary scorer the Bucks have on their bench.

Oddly enough, Connaughton will be making his return to the floor against his former team in the Trail Blazers, who he spent three seasons with to begin his career from 2015-2018.

While no official word has been given by the Bucks in regards to Connaughton’s debut, the 29-year-old told reporters Monday that he expects to be out on the floor at some point against Portland.

Currently 11-4 overall, the Milwaukee Bucks are once again one of the best teams in the entire NBA. Led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have solidified themselves as a championship contender and they will only be getting better as time goes on with Pat Connaughton returning to the rotation, as well as Khris Middleton down the road.

Should he play on Monday night, this will mark the first time Pat Connaughton has played in a game since Milwaukee’s second preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi, where Connaughton suffered a right calf injury that has kept him sidelined during the first month of the regular season.

