Skip to main content
Knicks And Bucks Injury Reports

Knicks And Bucks Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin, and for the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 3:30 Eastern Time). 

The Knicks will be without Trevor Keels, Feron Hunt and Quentin Grimes. 

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without A.J. Green, Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Knicks come into the game after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, and they are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak. 

Their only loss this season came during the first game of the season against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. 

As for the Bucks, they are also on a three-game winning streak (they've only played three games so far). 

Middleton is one of their to players, and Connaughton is one of the best bench players, but neither has played in a game yet. 

Therefore, it's very impressive that they have been able to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets without them. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on fire to start the season, averaging 36.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest. 

The two-time MVP has a case to be considered the best player in the world right now. 

Brook Lopez is also off to a great start averaging 4.3 blocks per contest.

The Knicks have been led by Julius Randle's 20.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest. 

In addition, Jalen Brunson is averaging 8.5 assists per contest in his first four games playing for the Knicks. 

USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19268701_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Has Officially Been Moved To The Bench In Los Angeles

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17847033_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18583128_168388303_lowres
News

Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19221668_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19254920_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Knicks-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290629_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Where Minnesota Timberwolves Stand Early On In 2022-23 NBA Season - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19303288_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19177704_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar