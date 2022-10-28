Knicks And Bucks Injury Reports

On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin, and for the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks will be without Trevor Keels, Feron Hunt and Quentin Grimes.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without A.J. Green, Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles.

NBA's official injury report

The Knicks come into the game after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening, and they are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Their only loss this season came during the first game of the season against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

As for the Bucks, they are also on a three-game winning streak (they've only played three games so far).

Middleton is one of their to players, and Connaughton is one of the best bench players, but neither has played in a game yet.

Therefore, it's very impressive that they have been able to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets without them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on fire to start the season, averaging 36.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest.

The two-time MVP has a case to be considered the best player in the world right now.

Brook Lopez is also off to a great start averaging 4.3 blocks per contest.

The Knicks have been led by Julius Randle's 20.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

In addition, Jalen Brunson is averaging 8.5 assists per contest in his first four games playing for the Knicks.