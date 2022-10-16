Milwaukee Bucks Announce Key Player Will Miss 3 Weeks

The Milwaukee Bucks finished up the preseason on Wednesday evening with a 107-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

They went 0-5 in the preseason with losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks (twice), Chicago Bulls and Nets.

The regular season will begin on Oct. 18, and the Bucks will play their first game on Oct. 20 on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they will be without one of their key role players to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

On Sunday, the Bucks announced that Pat Connaughton will miss three weeks with a right calf strain (h/t Hoops Hype).

Bucks PR: "Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton missed the last two games with right calf soreness. On Friday, Connaughton underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. Connaughton is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks."

Last season, the former Notre Dame star averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in 65 regular season games.

He also shot 39.5% from the three-point range (on 5.7 attempts per game).

The 29-year-old only started in 19 games, so he is an essential part of their second unit.

Therefore, Connaughton being out for an extended period could hurt them to start the year.

In addition to the 76ers, the Bucks will face the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons to finish the month of October.

None of those teams (outside of the 76ers) won a playoff series last year, so the Bucks could potentially get off to a good start.

Last season, they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (in Game 7) to the Boston Celtics.