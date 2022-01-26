Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Heat Game

The New York Knicks are taking on the Miami Heat in Florida on Wednesday night, and they will likely have their starting center back.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post (see tweet below), Tom Thibodeau said that Robinson is expected to play.

Robinson missed the team's last game against the Cavs due to an ankle injury.

Coming into Wednesday's game, the Knicks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-25 record in 48 games.

They are 11-11 in the 22 games that they have played on the road this season.

As for the Heat, they are one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and are 30-17 in 47 games played.

In the 21 games that they have played at home, they are an impressive 16-5.

They are currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

