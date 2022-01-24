Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted About His Injury In The Clippers-Knicks Game

Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted About His Injury
The New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.
During the game, their starting center Mitchell Robinson left with an ankle injury.
After the game, Robinson posted a tweet with an update on his ankle, and the tweet can be seen embedded below.
Robinson's tweet said: "Im all good just a little tweak"
The Knicks are now 23-24 on the season in 47 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They were the fourth seed in the east last year when they went 41-31, but this season they have been somewhat of a disappointment.
In 26 games at Madison Square Garden they are just 12-14, and they had been coming off of a three straight losses (all at home) prior to beating the Clippers.
