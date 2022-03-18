Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening at State Farm Arena, but the status of their best player is in question.  

All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Grizzlies PR team.   

However, head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant is on track to play in the game (see tweet below from Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com).  

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 48-22 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.  

