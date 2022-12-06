Key Player Added To Injury Report For Pacers-Warriors Game

Myles Turner has been added to the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors.

On Monday evening, the Indiana Pacers are in California to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

Several hours before the game, Myles Turner has been added to the injury report as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (hamstring) now listed questionable Monday."

Turner is one of the best players on the Pacers and has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2022-23 season.

The former Texas star is averaging 17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game in 18 games.

He's also shooting a very impressive 54.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range.

The Pacers have been a pleasant surprise to start the season with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games.

They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Recently, they have gone cold, as they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

That being said, they still look like a team who will compete for a top-ten seed in the east.

On the road, the Pacers are 5-6 in the 11 games they have played outside of Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, the Warriors enter the evening with a 13-11 record in 24 games and have been playing very well as of late.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been unbelievable, with an 11-1 record in the 12 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.