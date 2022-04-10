Bulls Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Chicago Bulls are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bulls against the Timberwolves can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls will be without many of their key players including All-Stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

They enter the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-36 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

This will be their first time making the postseason since 2017.

