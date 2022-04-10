Skip to main content
Bulls Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

Bulls Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Chicago Bulls are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Bulls against the Timberwolves can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls will be without many of their key players including All-Stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.     

They enter the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-36 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.  

This will be their first time making the postseason since 2017. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18046702_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17999686_168388303_lowres
Injuries

UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted Before The Nets Played The Pacers

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_9323177_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted About Kyrie Irving On Sunday

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17903466_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Incredible Buzzer Beater In Pacers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_16186716_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Status For Celtics-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17983244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_17988231_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago