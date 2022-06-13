NBA Finals: Current Injury Reports For Game 5

As of 6:30 Eastern Time, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are hosting the Celtics at the Chase Center in California.

NBA's official injury report

Robert Williams III, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all still listed as questionable, and James Wiseman remains ruled out.

The two teams are tied up at 2-2 going into Monday night, so whoever wins will be just one win away from the 2022 NBA Championship.

The Warriors won Game 4 of the series on Friday night in Boston by a score of 107-97.

Steph Curry went off for 43 points and ten rebounds in the big win.

Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series.

Game 6 will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday evening.

