NBA Finals: Current Injury Reports For Game 5
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night (as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
As of 6:30 Eastern Time, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
The Warriors are hosting the Celtics at the Chase Center in California.
Robert Williams III, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are all still listed as questionable, and James Wiseman remains ruled out.
The two teams are tied up at 2-2 going into Monday night, so whoever wins will be just one win away from the 2022 NBA Championship.
The Warriors won Game 4 of the series on Friday night in Boston by a score of 107-97.
Steph Curry went off for 43 points and ten rebounds in the big win.
Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series.
Game 6 will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.