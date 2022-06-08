Warriors' James Wiseman Injury Status For Game 3
James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in Massachusetts.
The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will remain without center James Wiseman.
The 2020 second overall pick was ruled out for the season back in March due to a knee injury.
The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, and the series with the Celtics is currently tied up at 1-1.
As for the Celtics, they made the Conference Finals for the fourth time in the last six seasons, but this is their first time in the Finals since 2010.
