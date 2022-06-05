Skip to main content

Latest Celtics-Warriors Injury Reports For Game 2

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports for Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will once again host the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. 

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II remain listed as questionable for the Warriors, while the Celtics have Robert Williams III still listed as questionable.  

James Wiseman remains ruled out for the Warriors.   

The Celtics won the first game of the series by a score of 120-108 on Thursday evening, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series.   

If they win on Sunday, they will have a 2-0 lead heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.  

If the Warriors win, they will tie up the series at 1-1. 

This is the sixth time in just the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been in the Finals, and they have also won three titles during that time span. 

Latest Celtics-Warriors Injury Reports For Game 2

