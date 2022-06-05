Most Recent Injury Reports For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing Game 2 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center.

For the contest, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Robert Williams III, Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. all remain listed as questionable for the game.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman remains ruled out.

The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won Game 1 on Thursday night by a score of 120-108.

They had trailed by double-digits going into the fourth quarter, but they won the final period by 24-points.

If the Celtics win on Sunday, they will be taking a commanding 2-0 series lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

However, the Warriors can tie up the series at 1-1, and stop the Celtics momentum with a win.

