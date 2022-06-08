Warriors Injury Report For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Skip to main content

The Warriors Have Key Players On Their Injury Report For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report as of 8:30 Eastern Time for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Boston against the Celtics.  

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 8:30 Eastern Time, and they have several key players who could be out of action. 

NBA's official injury report 

Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all listed as questionable for the contest.  

The series has been entertaining so far as the Celtics won the first game, and the Warriors blew them out in the second game.  

This is the first time that the Celtics have been to the Finals since 2010, while the Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

