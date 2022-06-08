Warriors Injury Report For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report as of 8:30 Eastern Time for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Boston against the Celtics.

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 8:30 Eastern Time, and they have several key players who could be out of action.

NBA's official injury report

Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala are all listed as questionable for the contest.

The series has been entertaining so far as the Celtics won the first game, and the Warriors blew them out in the second game.

This is the first time that the Celtics have been to the Finals since 2010, while the Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

